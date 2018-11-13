Head to Head Survey: Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (FEDU) and Sunlands Online Education Group (STG)

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) and Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and Sunlands Online Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) $47.49 million 1.11 $7.01 million $0.19 23.21 Sunlands Online Education Group $149.11 million 2.88 -$141.18 million N/A N/A

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlands Online Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and Sunlands Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 8.78% 4.09% 3.18% Sunlands Online Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and Sunlands Online Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sunlands Online Education Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.30%. Sunlands Online Education Group has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 208.56%. Given Sunlands Online Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlands Online Education Group is more favorable than Four Seasons Edu (Cayman).

Dividends

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Sunlands Online Education Group does not pay a dividend. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) pays out 210.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Sunlands Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools. It also offers education and management consulting services. The company offers after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated 31 learning centers in Shanghai and 7 in other cities. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Sunlands Online Education Group

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Studyvip Online Education International Limited and changed its name to Sunlands Online Education Group in October 2017. Sunlands Online Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

