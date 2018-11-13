Head to Head Survey: Freshpet (FRPT) versus RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) and RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Freshpet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of RiceBran Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Freshpet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of RiceBran Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Freshpet and RiceBran Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshpet -3.07% -4.86% -4.16% RiceBran Technologies -74.93% -45.57% -39.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freshpet and RiceBran Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshpet $156.38 million 7.88 -$4.26 million ($0.12) -289.42 RiceBran Technologies $13.35 million 5.78 -$4.53 million N/A N/A

Freshpet has higher revenue and earnings than RiceBran Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Freshpet and RiceBran Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshpet 0 4 3 0 2.43 RiceBran Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Freshpet presently has a consensus price target of $29.17, indicating a potential downside of 16.02%. RiceBran Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given RiceBran Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RiceBran Technologies is more favorable than Freshpet.

Volatility & Risk

Freshpet has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RiceBran Technologies has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freshpet beats RiceBran Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand. The company serves natural food, food and animal nutrition manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NutraCea and changed its name to RiceBran Technologies in October 2012. RiceBran Technologies was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

