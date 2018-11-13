Head to Head Survey: General Finance (GFN) versus MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (MIND)

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Finance and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance $347.30 million 1.26 -$8.30 million $0.06 241.17 MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH $48.28 million 1.00 -$21.06 million N/A N/A

General Finance has higher revenue and earnings than MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH.

Risk & Volatility

General Finance has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of General Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of General Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for General Finance and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

General Finance presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.16%. Given General Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe General Finance is more favorable than MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH.

Profitability

This table compares General Finance and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance -2.29% 4.81% 0.80% MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH -67.30% -39.33% -27.84%

Summary

General Finance beats MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail. The company's modular space products comprise office container products, modular buildings, and mobile offices used in various applications, such as general administrative office space, military installations, workforce living accommodations, bank branches, classrooms/education, construction offices, daycare facilities, dormitories, healthcare facilities, rental facilities, retail space, and shelters. Its liquid containment products consists of portable liquid storage tanks for well-site liquid containment needs, expansion/upgrade projects, highway construction/groundwater sewage, infrastructure projects, industrial projects, mining pit pump works, municipal sewer and water projects, non-residential construction projects, pipeline construction and maintenance, and refinery turnaround applications. The company provides ancillary products, such as steps, ramps, furniture, portable toilets, security systems, shelving, mud pumps, hoses, splitter valves, tee connectors, and other items used in connection with leased equipment. It also manufactures various steel-based products, such as chassis, storm shelters, blast-resistant modules, specialty tanks, and trash hoppers. General Finance Corporation serves commercial, construction, transportation, industrial, energy, manufacturing, mining, retail, consumer, and education industries, as well as government sector. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems, which are used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment is also involved in the sale of other seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and used equipment from its lease pool. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.

