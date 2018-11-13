Head to Head Survey: Rennova Health (RNVA) & NeoGenomics (NEO)

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Rennova Health has a beta of -2.21, meaning that its share price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGenomics has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rennova Health and NeoGenomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $4.62 million 0.05 -$55.19 million N/A N/A NeoGenomics $258.61 million 5.98 -$840,000.00 $0.06 277.17

NeoGenomics has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rennova Health and NeoGenomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGenomics 0 1 9 0 2.90

NeoGenomics has a consensus price target of $19.91, suggesting a potential upside of 19.72%. Given NeoGenomics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and NeoGenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -1,094.68% N/A -1,069.29% NeoGenomics 1.70% 2.63% 1.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Rennova Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Rennova Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of healthcare related products and services to healthcare providers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Laboratory Services, Supportive Software Solutions, and Decision Support and Informatics Operations. It provides toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services. The company also offers Advantage, a HIPAA compliant software; Clinlab, a Windows-based Web-enabled laboratory information management system; and Medical Mime, a suite of solutions, which include an optimized Electronic health records (EHR) for substance abuse and behavioral health providers, a dictation-based ambulatory EHR for physician practices, and advanced transcription services. In addition, it develops and markets interpretation and decision support solutions that enhance cancer diagnoses and treatment through actionable data analytics and reporting for oncologists and their patients. Rennova Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients' oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. The company has a strategic alliance with Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

