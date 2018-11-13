Head to Head Survey: WMIH (COOP) and Its Rivals

WMIH (NASDAQ: COOP) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare WMIH to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

WMIH has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH’s rivals have a beta of 1.73, meaning that their average stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of WMIH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WMIH and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million $25.88 million 121.42 WMIH Competitors $4.39 billion $643.50 million 16.11

WMIH’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. WMIH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 229.44% 18.07% 3.40% WMIH Competitors 13.65% -56.32% -7.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WMIH and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 0 2 1 0 2.33 WMIH Competitors 203 807 1045 49 2.45

WMIH currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.70%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 33.84%. Given WMIH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WMIH is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

WMIH rivals beat WMIH on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

WMIH Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

