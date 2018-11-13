Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $84.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 57.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

