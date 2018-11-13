Heroux Devtek (HRX) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRX. TD Securities lifted their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Heroux Devtek in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.17.

Shares of Heroux Devtek stock traded up C$0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79. Heroux Devtek has a one year low of C$11.91 and a one year high of C$16.75.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$95.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heroux Devtek will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

