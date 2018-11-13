Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 57,069 Shares of Fortis Inc (FTS)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Fortis worth $18,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortis by 368.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter worth $287,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 45.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter worth $557,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/highstreet-asset-management-inc-purchases-57069-shares-of-fortis-inc-fts.html.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.