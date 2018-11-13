Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.28 Million Position in Enerplus Corp (ERF)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 265,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Enerplus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enerplus by 86.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 26.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 26.4% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 643,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 134,165 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Enerplus by 72.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERF. TheStreet lowered Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.55. Enerplus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0077 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

