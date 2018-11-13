Hillenbrand (HI) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.788-1.823 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HI. Sidoti downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on Hillenbrand and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. 516,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,383. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.26.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

