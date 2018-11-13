HL Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 74.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1,321.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,760,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,570 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the third quarter worth about $3,305,000. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 80.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $114.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.60%.

In related news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,774.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $279,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

