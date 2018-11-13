HL Financial Services LLC Invests $537,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH) Stock

HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $123.24 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $91.50 and a 12 month high of $145.25.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/hl-financial-services-llc-invests-537000-in-invesco-sp-smallcap-health-care-etf-psch-stock.html.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.