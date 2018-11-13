HL Financial Services LLC Invests $590,000 in Canon Inc (CAJ)

HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Canon by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 179,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CAJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Canon stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Canon Inc has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Canon had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Canon Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates in four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

