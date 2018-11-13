HNI (HNI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “HNI Corporation provide products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI Corporation sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. HNI Corporation hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. “

HNI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of HNI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 148,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,121. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.44. HNI has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. HNI had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HNI will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HNI news, Director Stanley A. Askren sold 25,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $1,076,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,988,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley A. Askren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,880,869.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,025 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HNI by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,607,000 after acquiring an additional 280,032 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in HNI in the second quarter worth $6,758,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in HNI by 27.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 610,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,707,000 after acquiring an additional 131,929 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HNI by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,558,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,252,000 after acquiring an additional 131,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HNI by 62.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 130,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

