Home Bancorp (HBCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of HBCP opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $377.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.23. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 53.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 33.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 48.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

