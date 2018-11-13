Home Depot (HD) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.169-108.169 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.29 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.16.

HD stock opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $163.15 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Depot stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.7% of HC Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

