Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 53.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 819.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.16.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $163.15 and a 52-week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

