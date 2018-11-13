HomeBlockCoin (HBC) Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

HomeBlockCoin (CURRENCY:HBC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. HomeBlockCoin has a market capitalization of $37,495.00 and $27.00 worth of HomeBlockCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HomeBlockCoin has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HomeBlockCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HomeBlockCoin Profile

HomeBlockCoin (CRYPTO:HBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. HomeBlockCoin’s total supply is 9,529,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HomeBlockCoin is /r/HomeBlockCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HomeBlockCoin’s official Twitter account is @HomeBlockCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HomeBlockCoin is www.homeblockcoin.com.

HomeBlockCoin Coin Trading

HomeBlockCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HomeBlockCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HomeBlockCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HomeBlockCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

