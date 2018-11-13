Homrich & Berg Acquires 5,786 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,313.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,814,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 4,705,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,004,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,539,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,488 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,183,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $393,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479,165 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,609,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,801,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $163,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,640 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $226.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,999,288.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,693.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

