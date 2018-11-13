Horizon Global Corp (HZN) CEO Acquires $51,200.00 in Stock

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) CEO Carl S. Bizon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,847 shares in the company, valued at $158,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HZN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 1,348,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Horizon Global Corp has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. Horizon Global’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Global Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZN. Roth Capital raised shares of Horizon Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 82,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 229,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,363,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 87,207 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

