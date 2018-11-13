Host Hotels and Resorts’ (HST) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts have outperformed its industry year to date. The company is expected to gain from its solid portfolio of upscale hotels across potential markets and strategic capital-recycling program. In September, the company announced the sale of the New York Marriott Marquis retail, theater, and signage commercial condominium units for $442 million. It also disclosed selling of the W New York – Union Square, for $171 million. These dispositions came as part of its effort to lower exposure to profitability-challenged assets in the New York market. Further, its productivity improvement efforts and healthy balance sheet with ample liquidity augur well for long-term growth. Nevertheless, elevated supply in some of the company’s key markets is expected to affect its pricing power. Hike in interest rate adds to its woes.”

HST has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,077,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,737,000 after buying an additional 516,950 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,121,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,660,000 after buying an additional 45,885 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,663,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,192,000 after buying an additional 184,505 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,205,000 after buying an additional 409,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

