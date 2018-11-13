Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $172,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 102,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 111,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,062,000 after purchasing an additional 72,786 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,921,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $172,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/howe-rusling-inc-invests-172000-in-vanguard-short-term-bond-etf-bsv.html.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.