Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 2,463 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Centene by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Centene by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $553,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,590. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

