HSBC Analysts Give Rheinmetall (RHM) a €101.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Independent Research set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.36 ($122.51).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €74.88 ($87.07) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a 12-month high of €116.80 ($135.81).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

