Hub Group (HUBG) Given a $49.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.17.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,503. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $933.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Hub Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hub Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hub Group by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.