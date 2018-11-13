Humanscape Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. Humanscape has a market cap of $0.00 and $43,692.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 125,000,000,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @





and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

