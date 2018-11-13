HUYA (HUYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. HUYA has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $50.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

