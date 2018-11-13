IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Given New $282.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets to $282.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $204.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.72.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $179.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $118.83 and a 52 week high of $223.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.46. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $398,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,900,000 after acquiring an additional 229,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 118.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,423,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,578,000 after acquiring an additional 772,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,832,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $1,501,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

