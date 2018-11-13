IBI Group’s (IBIBF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday.

Get IBI Group alerts:

OTCMKTS IBIBF opened at $3.13 on Monday.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.