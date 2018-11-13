IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,977,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,924,000 after acquiring an additional 174,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,862,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,037,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,918,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,561,000 after purchasing an additional 283,755 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $348,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE DUK opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of -0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.18%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

