IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2,021.4% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Netflix from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.74.

In other news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.64, for a total transaction of $314,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.01, for a total value of $25,088,832.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,088,832.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,142 shares of company stock valued at $113,322,394. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $294.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.26, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.38 and a 1 year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

