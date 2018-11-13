IBM Retirement Fund Sells 704 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 14,117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,386 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.86.

FDX stock opened at $219.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $207.90 and a 52 week high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “IBM Retirement Fund Sells 704 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/ibm-retirement-fund-sells-704-shares-of-fedex-co-fdx.html.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.