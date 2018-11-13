Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday. They currently have $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IDRA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $7.93 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $228.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.66.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,513.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 33,617 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,737,000.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.