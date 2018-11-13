Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stake Lessened by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 308,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 226,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $131.19 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $179.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. ValuEngine upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

