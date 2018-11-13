Illumina (ILMN) Shares Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $310.05 and last traded at $310.39. 1,395,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 933,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.25.

Specifically, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.07, for a total transaction of $3,470,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,044,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.58, for a total value of $1,024,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,304 shares in the company, valued at $118,735,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,464 shares of company stock worth $17,883,331 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Illumina to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Argus set a $372.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.94.

The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 21.09%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,826,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,771,511,000 after purchasing an additional 528,635 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,429,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $524,609,000 after purchasing an additional 102,639 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Illumina by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,023,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $375,668,000 after purchasing an additional 748,500 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 778,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $217,413,000 after purchasing an additional 137,302 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $168,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/illumina-ilmn-shares-down-5-7-following-insider-selling.html.

About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.