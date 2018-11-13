Inchcape (INCH) Price Target Cut to GBX 823

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 823 ($10.75) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Inchcape to an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Inchcape to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inchcape presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 812 ($10.61).

Shares of INCH stock opened at GBX 549 ($7.17) on Friday. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 660.50 ($8.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 885 ($11.56).

In related news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 88,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total value of £622,902 ($813,931.79).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

