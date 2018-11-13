Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price target on Independence Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

IRT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 9,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,942. The firm has a market cap of $888.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.82. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $75,756.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 221,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,592,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after buying an additional 996,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

