Independence Realty Trust (IRT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

11/13/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

11/7/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

11/5/2018 – Independence Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/2/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

10/16/2018 – Independence Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock.

9/25/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

9/19/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

9/17/2018 – Independence Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

IRT stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 487,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,649. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $48.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $75,756.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,369 shares in the company, valued at $317,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

