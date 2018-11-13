Independent Research Analysts Give Siemens (SIE) a €117.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SIE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €128.55 ($149.48).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €100.16 ($116.47) on Friday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.