Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Insider Michael Lee Stickney Buys 1,000 Shares

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) insider Michael Lee Stickney bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.54 per share, with a total value of C$48,540.00.

Michael Lee Stickney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.10, for a total value of C$53,100.00.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$48.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52 week low of C$44.58 and a 52 week high of C$62.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC set a C$61.00 target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.63.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, and Group Savings and Retirement.

