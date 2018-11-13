Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Independent Research

Independent Research restated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

IFNNF has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas reissued a hold rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

IFNNF opened at $20.55 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.