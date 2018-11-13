Infinera (INFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Morgan Stanley

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s current price.

INFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Infinera from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $822.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.52. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, CEO Thomas J. Fallon purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David W. Heard purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Infinera by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,804,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Infinera by 582.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 203,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 173,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 18.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 132,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

