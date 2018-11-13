ING Groep NV Has $7.73 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.7% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,305,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,083,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 236,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $3,726,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $42.88 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

