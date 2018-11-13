Ink Protocol Trading 42.6% Higher Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $258,955.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00145962 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00243995 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.75 or 0.10987418 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010229 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,949,269 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bibox, CoinBene, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

