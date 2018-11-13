Inogen Inc (INGN) Director Sells $310,480.00 in Stock

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Loren L. Mcfarland sold 2,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $310,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,012.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

INGN stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.63. 16,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,621. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. Inogen Inc has a 1-year low of $111.49 and a 1-year high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $95.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.94 million. Inogen had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Inogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,320,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $482,796,000 after buying an additional 173,035 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,114,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,277,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Inogen by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,251,000 after buying an additional 113,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

