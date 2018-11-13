Inogen Inc (INGN) Holdings Decreased by Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Inogen makes up 4.7% of Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $37,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 40.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 286,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 382.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 53,133 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth $186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $482,796,000 after purchasing an additional 173,035 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,297,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,966,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,768.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $11,098,610. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Inogen to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Inogen from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 target price on shares of Inogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.67.

INGN stock opened at $141.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. Inogen Inc has a 12-month low of $111.49 and a 12-month high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.94 million. Inogen had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

