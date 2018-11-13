INPEX Corp/ADR (IPXHY) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about INPEX Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. INPEX Corp/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of -1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. 11,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,467. INPEX Corp/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

