Insider Buying: CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (CCEL) Director Buys 2,280 Shares of Stock

CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Director Brian L. Sheehy purchased 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $15,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CCEL traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613. The company has a market cap of $54.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.11. CRYO-CELL International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter. CRYO-CELL International had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.

CRYO-CELL International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

