Insider Buying: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) CEO Acquires 2,355 Shares of Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.22 per share, for a total transaction of $191,273.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,135,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VAC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 793,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,757. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Nomura set a $158.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,499,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 439,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

