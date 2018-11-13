Insider Buying: SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) CEO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) CEO Phillip Louis Gomez III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. 356,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,391. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 35,114.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,823 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 712,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 244,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 506,579 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

